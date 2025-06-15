Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

VTEB opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

