Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,948,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,073 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,283,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,406,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,199,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $455.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

