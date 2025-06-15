Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 33,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,043,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

