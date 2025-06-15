North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.11 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $550.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

