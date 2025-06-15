Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $29.53 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

Shares of AON opened at $352.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $285.35 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.74 and its 200-day moving average is $372.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

