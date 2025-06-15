Short Interest in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Decreases By 63.1%

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 137,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0389 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

