BayBridge Capital Group LLC Invests $226,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Wall Street Zen raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,371.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,340.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,074.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.