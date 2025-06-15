Life Planning Partners Inc Has $4.28 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Life Planning Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,142,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

