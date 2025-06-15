Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$247.00 and traded as high as C$268.59. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$264.98, with a volume of 543,588 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a C$255.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$252.40.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.2%

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$258.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$267.45, for a total transaction of C$234,019.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,761.83. The trade was a 58.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.58, for a total value of C$4,100,153.87. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,258 shares of company stock worth $4,873,332. 69.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.