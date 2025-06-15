MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 220,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,444,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,659. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

