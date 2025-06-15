MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $867.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $734.54 and its 200 day moving average is $708.69. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.