Asio Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.