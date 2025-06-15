CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,830,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,286,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $370.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

