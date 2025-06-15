Massachusetts Wealth Management Invests $289,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $455.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

