First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Reduced by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.52 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

