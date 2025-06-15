Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 8.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

