Brighton Jones LLC Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

