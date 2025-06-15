iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.