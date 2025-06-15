Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,551,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,853 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.8%

ET stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

