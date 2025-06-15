VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Up 36.4% – Here’s Why

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) traded up 36.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,722,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 729% from the average session volume of 207,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$24.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

Further Reading

