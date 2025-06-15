iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.9% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

