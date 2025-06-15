Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $387,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $42.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

