Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.