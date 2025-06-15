American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

