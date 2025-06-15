American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

