American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,174,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,705,466,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,898,000 after purchasing an additional 191,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,562,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 54,277.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 918,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,370,000 after purchasing an additional 916,743 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $541.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

