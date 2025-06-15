Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $27.52 Million Position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 611,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 1,243.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGEB opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.76.

About iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

