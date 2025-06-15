Insider Selling: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Sells $60,215.32 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $60,215.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,111,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,853,708.55. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Harborne sold 438 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $5,146.50.

On Monday, June 9th, Christopher Harborne sold 63,592 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $749,113.76.

On Friday, June 6th, Christopher Harborne sold 35,437 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $416,739.12.

On Thursday, June 5th, Christopher Harborne sold 11,944 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $140,819.76.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Christopher Harborne sold 43,997 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $513,444.99.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Christopher Harborne sold 6,766 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $77,809.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Christopher Harborne sold 17,740 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $204,187.40.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $222.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 190,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISSC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Singular Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.