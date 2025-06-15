Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) EVP Sells $96,594.25 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) EVP Megan Biggam sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $96,594.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,602.50. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 9th, Megan Biggam sold 8,576 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $229,408.00.

BY stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 target price on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

