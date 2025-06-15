Kevin S. Bloomfield Sells 4,509 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $75,345.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,565.37. The trade was a 19.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 2.7%

CARE stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,987 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $9,020,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 276,532 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.