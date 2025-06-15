Kevin S. Bloomfield Sells 4,509 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $75,345.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,565.37. The trade was a 19.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Carter Bankshares Stock Down 2.7%
CARE stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.40.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carter Bankshares
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.