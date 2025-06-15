11,300 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $67.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

