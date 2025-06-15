Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

NYSE CB opened at $286.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,856 shares of company stock valued at $35,537,155. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

