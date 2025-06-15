Missouri Trust & Investment Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $162.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.76. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.62. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.