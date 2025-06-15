Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,356,000 after buying an additional 339,884 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after buying an additional 14,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after buying an additional 193,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $638,470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,527,000 after purchasing an additional 637,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.