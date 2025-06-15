Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price at $110.55

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,310 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $109.98 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.