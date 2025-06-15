NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $710,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,024,952.77. The trade was a 86.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,391 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $515,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,274.46. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,287,171 shares of company stock valued at $438,237,134 over the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 2.3%

RBLX stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Roblox’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

