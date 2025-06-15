Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Navalign LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

