NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after acquiring an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,893,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,346,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after buying an additional 685,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.