Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 48.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 403,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 98,096 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 693,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 112,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.0%

CNQ opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

