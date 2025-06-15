Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

