La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. Buys 253,500 Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 253,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,623.95.

La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 836,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,706.85.

On Friday, May 30th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. acquired 43,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,600.00.

On Friday, May 16th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. acquired 81,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,795.00.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

