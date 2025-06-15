Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.60 and last traded at $93.92. 1,626,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,050,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $705,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,273.12. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

