Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 332 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

