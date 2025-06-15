Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 124,872 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

