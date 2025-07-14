Financial Analysis: Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) & KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Orange has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange and KDDI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $43.57 billion 0.94 $2.35 billion N/A N/A KDDI $38.86 billion 1.76 $4.53 billion $1.01 16.18

KDDI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orange.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. KDDI pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A KDDI 10.71% 10.87% 4.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orange and KDDI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 1 0 1 3.00 KDDI 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

KDDI beats Orange on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile handsets, mobile terminals, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

