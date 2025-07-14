SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $5.94 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baer Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.6% during the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $970.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,003.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $982.24. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,705,164.11. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,161,193.58. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,496,950. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,037.48.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

