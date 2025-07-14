Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – July 14th

Tesla, NIO, QuantumScape, Rivian Automotive, and Shell are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the design, manufacturing, or support of electric vehicles (EVs), including automakers, battery producers, charging infrastructure providers, and related technology firms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential and innovation in the clean-transportation sector driven by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Their performance is often influenced by factors such as government regulations, technological advancements, commodity prices, and consumer adoption rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.52. The company had a trading volume of 50,081,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,407,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,213,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,866,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QuantumScape stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,206,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587,783. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 4.42. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. 15,396,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,802,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.10. 2,644,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,542. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24.

