Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 3531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.1476 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

