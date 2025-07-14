Analyzing Corning (GLW) and Its Rivals

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Communications Components” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Corning to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Corning and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning 0 3 9 1 2.85 Corning Competitors 281 1077 1965 100 2.55

Corning currently has a consensus target price of $55.73, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. As a group, “Communications Components” companies have a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Corning’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corning has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Corning has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Corning pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Corning pays out 215.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Communications Components” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out -34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Corning lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Corning and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning 3.34% 16.47% 6.64% Corning Competitors -20.22% -15.24% -6.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Communications Components” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Corning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Communications Components” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corning and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corning $13.12 billion $506.00 million 102.39 Corning Competitors $1.63 billion -$16.41 million 43.91

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Corning is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Corning beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Pyrex, Falcon, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

