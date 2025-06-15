Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 121 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 541.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $112,002,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.35.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $152.76 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average is $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

